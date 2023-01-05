Paul Haynes, cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator for the Gophers, went to the same high school — St. Francis DeSales in Columbus, Ohio — as new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell, graduating five years apart. They also worked together as assistant coaches at Ohio State from 2005-10, and Fickell was Haynes' boss as Buckeyes interim head coach in 2011.

And now, according to multiple reports, Haynes will reunite with Fickell, leaving the Gophers after three seasons to become cornerbacks coach for the Badgers.

Haynes has been with the Gophers since 2020 and became co-defensive coordinator before the 2022 season. He's the former head coach at Kent State from 2013-17 and had assistant coaching stints at Michigan State, Arkansas, Ohio State and Louisville, among other stops.

Haynes has been part of a Gophers defense under coordinator Joe Rossi that has helped Minnesota post back-to-back 9-4 seasons. The Gophers ranked ninth nationally in total defense and 16th in passing defense in 2022, and third in total defense and eighth in passing defense in 2021.

Haynes becomes the second Gophers assistant under coach P.J. Fleck to leave the program this offseason. Running backs coach Kenni Burns was hired by Kent State to be the Golden Flashes' head coach.