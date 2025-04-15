Wisconsin loses its projected starting left tackle as Kevin Heywood has ACL injury

''That was one that's going to be really difficult and tough, but it's also part of the game,'' Fickell said. ''We've been fortunate up front in the last two seasons to have those guys prepared and be able to last through the season. Now we're going to have to figure out how we're going to manage some of that and move some other guys around and expect some other guys to step up, whether it's Leyton Nelson, an Emerson Mandell, guys like that have got to step in.''