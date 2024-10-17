Wisconsin looks to keep rolling against Northwestern after 2 dominant wins

Walker vs. Northwestern's defensive line. The Oklahoma transfer has run for three touchdowns in back-to-back games and rushed for two in a loss at Southern California on Sept. 28. He is second in the Big Ten and is tied for 10th in the nation with nine scoring runs. Northwestern ranks fifth in the Big Ten and ninth in the nation against the run at 87.5 yards per game. The Wildcats held Maryland to 59 yards on 33 attempts.