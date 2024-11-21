Wisconsin kayaker who faked his own death has told investigators how he did it, sheriff says

Borgwardt has supplied authorities with details about how he faked his death and fled, Podoll said. He traveled about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from his home in Watertown to Green Lake, where he overturned his kayak, dumped his phone in the lake and then paddled an inflatable boat to shore. He told authorities he picked that lake because it's the deepest in Wisconsin at 237 feet (over 72 meters).