Wires

Wisconsin judge Hannah Dugan pleads not guilty to helping a man evade federal immigration agents

Wisconsin judge Hannah Dugan pleads not guilty to helping a man evade federal immigration agents.

The Associated Press
May 15, 2025 at 2:04PM

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin judge Hannah Dugan pleads not guilty to helping a man evade federal immigration agents.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he is sending a delegation to Istanbul for peace talks with Russian officials

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he is sending a delegation to Istanbul for peace talks with Russian officials.

Wires

Wisconsin judge Hannah Dugan pleads not guilty to helping a man evade federal immigration agents

Wires

US applications for jobless benefits held steady last week as layoffs stay low despite uncertainty over Trump tariffs.