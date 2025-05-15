MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin judge Hannah Dugan pleads not guilty to helping a man evade federal immigration agents.
Wisconsin judge Hannah Dugan pleads not guilty to helping a man evade federal immigration agents
Wisconsin judge Hannah Dugan pleads not guilty to helping a man evade federal immigration agents.
The Associated Press
May 15, 2025 at 2:04PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he is sending a delegation to Istanbul for peace talks with Russian officials
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he is sending a delegation to Istanbul for peace talks with Russian officials.