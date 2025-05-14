Wisconsin judge argues prosecutors can't charge her with helping a man evade immigration agents

Attorneys for Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan argue in their motion that her conduct on the day in question amounted to directing people's movement in and around her courtroom, and that she enjoys legal immunity for official acts she performs as a judge. They cite last year's U.S. Supreme Court ruling in President Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case that found that former presidents have absolute immunity from prosecution for official acts that fall within their ''exclusive sphere of constitutional authority'' and are presumptively entitled to immunity for all official acts.