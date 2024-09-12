Wisconsin is going for its highest-ranked nonconference win in 50 years when No. 4 Alabama visits

Michigan, which hosts Arkansas State, has only 17 plays from scrimmage of 10 yards or longer. That's second fewest among power conference teams. UCLA has 13. ... Illinois closes nonconference play at home against Central Michigan following a 23-17 win over then-No. 19 Kansas, the Illini's highest-ranked nonconference win since 1995. ... Purdue's Devin Mockobee needs 132 yards to become a 2,000-yard rusher for his career. The Boilermakers host No. 18 Notre Dame. ... Northwestern, which hosts Eastern Illiois, is among 15 teams that have not allowed a sack. The Wildcats had surrendered seven through two games last year. ... Michigan State, which hosts Prairie View A&M, has outscored its eight previous FCS opponents 332-81.