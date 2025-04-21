Wisconsin governor's guidance on dealing with ICE agents draws GOP backlash

MADISON, Wis. — Guidance from the Democratic governor of Wisconsin's administration to state employees about what to do if immigration officials or other federal agents show up at their workplace drew fire Monday from Republicans, who said it was in defiance of the law and President Donald Trump.
The memo from Gov. Tony Evers' administration sent Friday afternoon comes as Trump's administration has ramped up efforts to deport people living in the country illegally, setting off a string of lawsuits and resistance among Democrats.
Here are things to know about what Evers did in Wisconsin.
The memo details how to respond to ICE
Anne Hanson, deputy secretary at Evers' Department of Administration, said in the email to state employees that the guidance was sent after receiving questions about how to respond if Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents or other federal agents show up at their workplace.
The five-point memo tells state employees to remain calm and immediately notify their supervisor. After asking agents to identify themselves and to present documentation of why they are there, the guidance says the state worker should contact their office's attorney.
The memo advises state employees not to answer questions from agents, not to give them permission to enter nonpublic areas and not to give them access to paper files or computer systems without first talking with an attorney.
Every Wisconsin state employee has a responsibility to protect confidential data and information, the memo said.