Wisconsin governor's 400-year veto spurs challenge before state Supreme Court

In this case, Evers made the veto in question in 2023. His partial veto increased how much revenue K-12 public schools can raise per student by $325 a year until 2425. Evers took language that originally applied the $325 increase for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years and instead vetoed the ''20'' and the hyphen to make the end date 2425, more than four centuries from now.