MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' administration has ordered state workers to wear masks when they're working indoors, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

The Department of Administration issued the mandate on July 30. It goes into effect on Thursday.

Under the order, all state employees, contractors and interns must wear masks in all indoor spaces in state facilities. Employees can remove their masks if they're working outdoors, working alone in a personal office or working in a space with the door closed.

Fully vaccinated employees can meet other fully vaccinated employees indoors without masks, as long as all the employees in the meeting are comfortable doing so.

The highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has sparked a resurgence of COVID-19 across the country, including in Wisconsin. The state's seven-day case average stood at 902 as of Tuesday, the highest average since July 2020.

The state Supreme Court in April ruled that Evers lacks the authority to issue a statewide mask mandate for the public.

Evers also announced Wednesday that anyone who gets vaccinated at a free clinic at the Wisconsin State Fair will get a free cream puff.

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will run the free clinic at the fair in West Allis, the governor said. The clinic will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone who gets a shot there will receive a voucher for a free cream puff redeemable at the Cream Puff Pavilion.

The fair begins Thursday and is scheduled to run through Aug. 15.