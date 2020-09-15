MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned nine more people, raising the total number of people he's pardoned since he took office to 65.

Evers' office announced the pardons Tuesday. The Democratic governor resumed granting pardons last year after his Republican predecessor, Scott Walker, didn't issue a single one over eight years.

A pardon doesn't erase or seal a conviction, but it does restore the right to own a gun; to vote; to be on a jury; to hold public office; and to hold various licenses. A pardon doesn't keep someone's criminal record from showing up on background checks, but applicants often say clemency makes them more attractive to employers.

Evers' office said the governor issued the latest pardons to two former marijuana dealers; a former cocaine dealer; a man who got into a fight 14 years ago; a woman who struck her daughter nearly 26 years ago; a woman who used someone else's credit card at a store 24 years ago; a man who cashed forged checks he stole from a family friend 36 years ago; a woman who wrote worthless checks more than 25 years ago; and a man who burglarized a gas station a decade ago.