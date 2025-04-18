Wisconsin governor can lock in 400-year school funding increase using a veto, court says

The Legislature, along with the state's largest business lobbying group Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, argued that the court should strike down Evers' partial veto and declare it unconstitutional. They argued that the Evers veto was barred under a 1990 constitutional amendment adopted by voters that removed the ability to strike individual letters to make new words — known as the ''Vanna White'' veto, named the co-host of the game show Wheel of Fortune who flips letters to reveal word phrases.