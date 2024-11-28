Sports

Wisconsin faces San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs (6-0) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (5-1)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 28, 2024 at 8:44AM

San Diego State Aztecs (6-0) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (5-1)

Cancun, Mexico; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on San Diego State at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Badgers have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Wisconsin scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Aztecs have a 6-0 record against non-conference oppponents. San Diego State leads the MWC scoring 76.7 points per game while shooting 44.6%.

Wisconsin averages 73.5 points, 15.2 more per game than the 58.3 San Diego State gives up. San Diego State has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Serah Williams is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 12.2 rebounds for the Badgers.

Adryana Quezada is averaging 12 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Aztecs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Minnesota squares off against Houston

Houston Cougars (2-4) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-0)

Sports

Wichita State Shockers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers square off in Orlando, Florida

Sports

Virginia Cavaliers play the Green Bay Phoenix