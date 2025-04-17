At contentious Wisconsin elections meeting, Democratic chair threatens to oust Republican official

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin Elections Commission discussion of uncounted ballots in Madison devolved into a shouting match Thursday, with the Democratic chair threatening to kick a Republican commissioner out of the meeting.
The commission is investigating former Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl after she failed to count 200 absentee ballots in the November election and didn't tell the commission about the oversight until after election results were certified. Witzel-Behl resigned this week.
Commission Chair Ann Jacobs said at a Thursday meeting that she and Commissioner Don Millis had deposed Witzel-Behl as well as other city workers and planned to continue questioning additional workers.
Republican Commissioner Bob Spindell said that he was fine with the Madison investigation, but the commission needs to pay more attention to what he said were even more serious problems with election administration in Milwaukee.
As he attempted to detail his concerns, Jacobs began screaming at him that how elections are run in Milwaukee wasn't on the agenda. She ordered him to stop talking or she would kick him out.
''I am not going to let you keep going, Bob,'' she said, jabbing her finger at him. ''I'm going to talk over you until you stop. You must stop. You are out of order, and I will eject you from this meeting if you disobey again.''
''You're going to eject me from the meeting? You're going to try and muzzle me?'' Spindell responded.
''Do you understand the words I am saying?'' Jacobs said.