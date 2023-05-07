GLENWOOD, Wis. — A Wisconsin sheriff's deputy responding to a call about a suspected drunken driver in a ditch was shot and killed, authorities said Sunday.
The suspect fled into woods and was found dead from a gunshot wound, the state Department of Justice said.
No names or other details were immediately released.
The deputy was shot early Saturday evening in Glenwood in St. Croix County, about 60 miles east of Minneapolis.
