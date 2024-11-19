Wisconsin Democrats reelect Neubauer as Assembly minority leader

Nation

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Democrats reelected Greta Neubauer as Assembly minority leader on Tuesday after she helped the party flip nearly a dozen seats in this month's elections.

Assembly Democrats unanimously selected Neubauer as their leader during an afternoon caucus meeting in the state Capitol.

Neubauer represents a section of southern Racine County. She was first elected to the Assembly in 2018 and has served as minority leader since 2021.

Neubauer helped Democrats flip 10 Republican Assembly districts in the Nov. 5 election, narrowing the GOP advantage in the chamber to 54-44 this session. New district boundaries that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed into law earlier this year played a huge role in the Democratic surge.

Neubauer said in a statement that the Democrats' policy agenda will ''reflect the will of the people.'' She did not elaborate.

