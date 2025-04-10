Wisconsin Democratic leader who revitalized state party in swing state is leaving

Wikler has served as state party chair since 2019. Under his leadership, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers won reelection in 2022; Democratic-backed candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court won in 2023 and last week, taking control of the court away from conservatives for the first time in 15 years and securing it until at least 2028; and he delivered the state to former President Joe Biden in 2020 and cut into Republican majorities in the Legislature.