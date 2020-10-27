BARABOO, Wis. — A Wisconsin Dells man arrested on suspicion of drunken driving is facing his 12th charge for drunken driving.
Walter Decorah, 51, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court. Judge Patricia Barrett set bail at $15,000 cash, the Baraboo News Republic reported.
Authorities say Decorah was arrested for falling asleep behind the steering wheel at a stop sign. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating with a prohibited alcohol content and driving with a revoked license.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
State grant kicks off fundraising for Black business district
Grant supports renovation of building that once housed the Dreamland Cafe.
Local
Tens of millions in campaign cash flood fight for Minnesota Legislature
All 201 state legislative seats are on the ballot this Nov. 3.
Local
Event to help Minnesota veterans to go online
An event this week that aims to connect hundreds of area veterans to service providers is moving online due to the coronavirus pandemic.On Thursday, the…
Local
TCF's chief executive retires as bank wraps up its merger, move to Detroit
Craig Dahl says integration strategy with Detroit-based Chemical Bank is in good hands.
TV & Media
WCCO Radio host Jordana Green reveals she has leukemia
The radio personality is receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic.