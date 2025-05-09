Wisconsin dad charged in school shooting is latest parent accused in gun violence

A Wisconsin man charged with crimes for a school shooting committed by his daughter is the latest U.S. parent taken to court for violence caused by a child.
Prosecutors have extended responsibility beyond shooters if they believe there is evidence that a parent contributed to the violence.
The charges against Jeffrey Rupnow include intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under 18 causing death. In December, his daughter, Natalie Rupnow, 15, killed a student and a teacher at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, and killed herself.
Rupnow was due to appear in court Friday.
A look at other cases:
Oxford school shooting
Jennifer and James Crumbley were the first U.S. parents held criminally responsible for a mass school shooting committed by a child. They are serving 10-year prison terms for involuntary manslaughter.
Their son, Ethan Crumbley, killed four students and wounded others at Michigan's Oxford High School in 2021. The school revealed his violent drawings to the Crumbleys a few hours before the shooting, but they declined to take him home. No one checked his heavy backpack for a gun.