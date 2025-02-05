Wisconsin couple sues Walgreens and Optum Rx, saying son died after $500 price rise for asthma meds

OptumRx spokespeople didn’t immediately reply to Wednesday messages seeking comment. In a statement last April extending sympathy to the family, the company said that a review of Cole’s claims showed that on the day he visited the pharmacy, he did buy a different asthma medication, generic Albuterol, for a $5 co-pay on Jan. 10 — a medication that it says he also obtained in October 2023. His case was handled ‘’consistent with industry practice and the patient’s insurance plan design,‘’ the company said.