MADISON, Wi. — Wisconsin reported an all-time high for new coronavirus cases in a single day on Saturday as 5,278 people tested positive.
Deaths from the virus also passed 2,000 as the Department of Health Services reported 59 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,031. The state saw more deaths during October than any other of the pandemic, with 704 of the state’s 2,031 COVID-19 deaths marked this month.
Wisconsin has the country's fourth-worst rate of new infections per capita over the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. There were about 927 new cases per 100,000 people.
Health officials reported that 229 more people were hospitalized.
