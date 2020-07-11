MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin hit another high Saturday in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, breaking the record for the third day in a row.

The state Department of Health Services reported 926 new confirmed cases, a day after there were 845 new positives. Cases in Wisconsin, as well as the percentage positive of all those tested, have been increasing since mid-June, mirroring spikes seen in most states.

Health officials confirmed that six more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's tally to 821.

Of the 12,19 test results in Wisconsin reported Saturday, 7.7% were positive. That was up from 6.6% on Thursday. Of the roughly 35,700 people who have tested positive, 78% have recovered and 2% have died.