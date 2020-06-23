BARRON, Wis. — Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin have identified the bones of a Minnesota man they say was the apparent victim of a homicide.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday that remains found near Barron in December 2017 are those of Gary Herbst, 63, of New Prague, Minnesota. The sheriff's department said Herbt's death is being investigated as a homicide.
Herbt's remains were identified with help from the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation and the DNA Doe Project. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said no other comments are being made about the active case.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
3 shot amid unrest at Milwaukee police investigation scene
Three people were shot, a house was set on fire and seven police officers and a firefighter were injured as a large unruly crowd gathered at the scene of an investigation into two missing teenage girls in Milwaukee.
Coronavirus
Minnesota Zoo debuts drive-through zoo
The Minnesota Zoo is offering a socially distanced way to see some of its animals during the coronavirus pandemic.
Local
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Clay County
The crash occurred Monday evening northwest of Glyndon, Minn.
Minneapolis
Derek Chauvin's firing is justified, police union head Bob Kroll says
But police union leader says rank-and-file officers are being scapegoated.
Coronavirus
Minnesota will update modeling for possible 2nd COVID-19 wave
While growth in cases, hospitalizations and deaths has eased in Minnesota,the state health economist said that modeling on the downside can help prepare the state long-term.