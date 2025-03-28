Wisconsin attorney general sues Elon Musk to block $1 million payment offers

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general asked a court on Friday to block billionaire Elon Musk from handing out $1 million checks to voters this weekend, just two days before the state’s hotly contested Supreme Court race was to be decided.
Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the lawsuit in Dane County Circuit Court to stop Musk from making the payments, which he said he would make Sunday in Wisconsin. Musk initially said in a post on his social media platform, X, that he planned to ‘’personally hand over’’ $2 million to a pair of voters who have already cast their ballots in the race.
Musk later posted a clarification, saying the money will go to people who will be ‘’spokesmen’’ for an online petition against ‘’activist’’ judges. After first saying the event would only be open to people who had voted in the Supreme Court race, he said attendance would be limited to those who have signed the petition.
Also on Friday, Musk’s political action committee identified the recipient of its first $1 million giveaway — a Green Bay man who had donated to the Wisconsin GOP and the conservative candidate in the court race, and who has a history of posting support for President Donald Trump and his agenda.
Musk deleted the post about the Sunday giveaway from his social media platform, X, about 12 hours after he initially posted it late Thursday night. He issued the clarification about an hour later.
He had posted that he planned to give $1 million each to two voters at the event on Sunday, just two days before the election that will determine ideological control of the court in the battleground state.
‘‘I will also personally hand over two checks for a million dollars each in appreciation for you taking the time to vote,‘’ Musk’s now deleted post said. ‘’This is super important.‘’
Kaul asked the court to order that Musk stop promoting the Sunday giveaway and not make any future payments to Wisconsin voters. Kaul referenced the changing plans for the Sunday event in arguing that any payment to voters was a violation of state law.