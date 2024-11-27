Wisconsin attempting to keep its bowl streak alive as it hosts Minnesota

Wisconsin's string of 22 consecutive bowl appearances and winning seasons is in jeopardy. The Badgers must win to become eligible for a 23rd straight bowl appearance, extending the third-longest active streak among Football Bowl Subdivision teams. The Badgers need to win this game and their bowl game to have a 23rd straight winning season, extending the longest active streak for any Power Four conference team. The Minnesota-Wisconsin series is the most-played FBS rivalry, and a Gophers victory would enable them to tie the all-time series at 63-63-8. Since 1948, the winner of this game has gained possession of Paul Bunyan's Axe.