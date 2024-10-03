Wisconsin attempting to end slump by beating Purdue for an 18th straight time

Wisconsin's 17 straight wins over Purdue mark the second-longest active winning streak by one Big Ten team over another. Ohio State has beaten Indiana 29 consecutive times. ... Over the last three weeks, Purdue QB Hudson Card has thrown an equal number of TD passes (three) and pick 6's. ... Wisconsin QB Braedyn Locke has completed exactly half his 204 career pass attempts. ... Purdue is ranked 116th out of 134 FBS teams in scoring defense (33.0 points) and is allowing 398.8 total yards per game, 99th in the FBS. ... After this game, four of Purdue's next five contests are against teams currently in the Top 25. ... Wisconsin CB Ricardo Hallman had two INTs in Wisconsin's 38-17 victory at Purdue last year.