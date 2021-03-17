MADISON, Wis. — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly approved a contentious resolution Wednesday honoring the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

The resolution calls Limbaugh's voice "unforgettable" and praises him for advancing conservative policies.

The resolution has angered Democratic lawmakers in both houses, especially after Republicans in both chamber refused to take up resolutions recognizing February as Black History Month. They contend Limbaugh was a racist and a homophobe. Republican approval of the resolution signals they're comfortable with Limbaugh's stances, they said.

"He created such divisiveness in this country," Rep. Christine Sinicki said. "In my heart and my soul I cannot honor this man."

Republican Rep. Scott Krug defended Limbaugh, saying Limbaugh's broadcasts taught him about conservatism and inspired deeper thoughts.

The Assembly eventually passed the resolution 56-35. Senate Republicans passed it Tuesday.