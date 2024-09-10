Wisconsin appeals court says teenager accused of killing 10-year-old girl will stay in adult court

Prosecutors charged the teenager, identified in court documents only as C.T.P.-B, as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault in connection with the death of Iliana ''Lily'' Peters. Investigators say Peters was riding her bike home from her aunt's house in Chippewa Falls on April 24, 2022, when the teenager, who was 14 at the time, persuaded her to leave a trail and explore the surrounding woods with him.