Wisconsin and Iowa meet with bowl eligibility on the line; Hawkeyes to start Brendan Sullivan at QB

This is the third straight year neither team is ranked when they play. That's the longest stretch since three meetings between 1992-96. ... Iowa's Johnson has scored at least one touchdown in eight straight games for the longest streak by a player in the Kirk Ferentz's 26 seasons. ... Wisconsin PK haniel Vakos kicked a 50-yard field goal against Penn State, making him the first in program history to have four 50-plus-yard makes in a career. ... Iowa has scored 40 points against two Big Ten opponents for the first time since 2020. The Hawkeyes' three 40-point games are their most since 2017. ... The teams have played for the Heartland Trophy since 2004.