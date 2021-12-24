MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison Athletic Director Chris McIntosh has contracted COVID-19 and will miss the Badgers' bowl game in Las Vegas.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that McIntosh has tested positive for the disease and will miss the Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday. The Badgers will face Arizona State.
UW-Madison's men's basketball team was forced to cancel its game Thursday night against George Mason because of positive tests in the program. The UW women's team also was forced to cancel its Thursday game against Eastern Illinois due to positive tests in the Badgers program.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Man dies when vehicle breaks through ice on Lake Bemidji
Authorities say the ice in the area is unstable
Local
Breakthrough COVID cases force cancelation of 'Nutcracker'
The Madison Ballet's final performance of "The Nutcracker" was canceled Sunday due to several breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the company.
Local
Sheriff Hutchinson says he has no plans to step down after drunken-driving offense
Sheriff David Hutchinson received two years of probation after guilty plea.
Local
Deputy strikes, kills St. Michael man on way to medical call
An 84-year-old man was struck and killed by a Minnesota sheriff's deputy who was driving to a medical emergency, authorities said.
Nation
Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California
A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days.