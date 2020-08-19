David Leung and Einstein Galang, founders of a California startup called LinearFlux, might not be household names, but they led the development team behind the hyper-successful Beats by Dr. Dre headphones. Their new Hypersonic wireless in-ear speakers ($100, linearflux.myshopify.com) work to perfection.

The sound is driven by an “Immersive Sound Engine” tuned to the popular HD streaming services of Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora. Most of today’s true wireless earbuds are built with auto play, which is a great feature — take one earbud out and the music or video stops. But with the Hypersonic, you can play just one earbud. I might be the only one on the planet, but I love this option.

These rechargeable earbuds come with a wireless charging case, or use the included USB charging cable. The Hypersonics are good for up to 6-8 hours per charge. If you need a quick burst of sound, just five minutes of charging in the case will give you about an hour of playtime.

Along with the colorful acid green and “stealth black” speakers, each package includes sport ear hooks, comfort ear shells and three sets of pillow-soft ear-tips. With all that, I guarantee you’ll get a conformable fit. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology and built-in microphone for hands-free calls, each earbud has touch controls for playing music, selections and one-touch access to Alexa, Google Now or Siri.