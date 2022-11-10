ROCK HILL, S.C. — Kelton Talford scored 23 points as Winthrop beat Piedmont 78-56 on Wednesday night.
Talford added 11 rebounds for the Eagles (1-1). Cory Hightower scored 15 points and added nine rebounds and five assists.
Orry Clements-Owens led the Lions (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and two steals. Ryan Jolly added 10 points.
NEXT UP
Winthrop plays Saturday against Middle Tennessee at home. Piedmont visits Georgia Southern on Wednesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls
Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
Sports
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss.
High Schools
Who takes it indoors? Pickers face the elements one last time
David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen make their prognostications on the state quarterfinals, the final weekend of outdoor football.
Sports
AP Source: WNBA to allow coaches challenge next season
The WNBA will allow coaches to challenge one play a game next season, and the league is also heightening the penalty for transition take fouls, according to a person familiar with the decision.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.