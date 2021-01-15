We're deep into winter, which means frosty mornings and colder days.

While you may not want to bring winter indoors (frosty mornings are much better left outside!), you can re-create the beauty of the season indoors and deck out your home in subtle details that pay homage to winter in a number of ways.

Draw inspiration from the season and reimagine your home with these beautiful and elegant wintertime touches.

Cozy elements like a wood burning fire or stove help create a sense of holiday charm.

Candles

Cozy fires and flickering candles are the essence of winter. Few things can add a sense of warmth to a home like candles. Best of all they're fun, versatile and affordable. Stock up on candles in a range of varying heights, and consider investing in some beautiful candlesticks as a wonderful way to warm your home this winter.

Soft lights

Bright, harsh lights tend to make an unwelcoming atmosphere. Table and floor lamps are a welcome change for winter and will produce a soft, inviting light.

Bulbs matter, too. Make sure you steer clear of bulbs marked "daylight." Opt for "soft white" during the winter months. For even softer, subtler lighting, replace standard white shades with earthy colors, or look for bamboo or wicker shades.

Sumptuous rugs

Winter is the time to break out the shag. Comfortable and luxurious, high-pile rugs help make a room look welcoming and inviting and will keep your feet cozy, as well. Modern shag rugs in classic colors like ivory and beige are always an excellent choice.

Creature comforts

For added comfort and warmth, bring in coordinated throw pillows and throws. Pillows are also a great way to introduce a pop of color without going overboard. Keep things coordinated by using pillows from the same collection.

Woodland scenes

What better way to re-create a woodland feel than with simple tributes to the outdoors? A pair of rustic skis placed in the foyer or a mantel decked out in snow-crested trees, white pine cones and boughs are excellent ways to add a sense of the season to your home. Add a few wintertime visitors like deer or snowy owls to create your own winter wonderland.