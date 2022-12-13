More from Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Winter weather system rolls into Minnesota
Rain swept over the Twin Cities metro area on Tuesday, as a winter weather system begins its sweep over Minnesota. A mix of rain, snow, sleet and wind were expected in the southern half of the state, while heavy snow expected in the northern half.
Wild beat Oilers 2-1
The Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Monday, December 12, 2022.
Gophers hammered by Mississippi State
The Minnesota Gophers men's basketball team lost 69-51 to Mississippi State on Sunday, December 11, 2022.
All aboard the North Pole Express
The North Pole Express finished its Christmas visits into Union Depot on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Union Depot in St. Paul. Guests took a short train ride to the North Pole, and got to meet Santa and his elves and met some entertaining characters along the way.
Photos: Indigenous Bowl
The fifth annual Indigenous Bowl, featuring Native American all-star football players from all over the U.S., was played Sunday morning, December 11, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.