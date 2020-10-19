Accumulating Snow Tuesday

A system moving through the upper Midwest will bring a band of snow across Minnesota with it as we head through Tuesday. Some of this snow will be heavy at times. In the Twin Cities, the snow looks to start late in the morning hours, lasting until the early evening when it could finish as a mix of rain and snow.

The lightest totals are expected in far southern Minnesota and in far northwestern Minnesota, where 1-2" could fall. Elsewhere across the state, a widespread 2-5"+ could fall, with some areas of central Minnesota and the higher terrain of the North Shore seeing the potential for totals around 6".

Due to the widespread nature of this snow, numerous Winter Weather Advisories are in place from southern Minnesota up into the Arrowhead as we head through Tuesday.

_______________________________________________

Snow So Far In October

Of course, we've already seen some of the white stuff flying around so far this month. Last Friday brought 0.2" of snow to MSP, which is 0.1" above average so far. Duluth is over an inch above average through the 18th, while International Falls is a half an inch below average. These tallies will go up with the snow expected Tuesday!

_______________________________________________

Showers (And Storms?) Possible Thursday

As we head toward Thursday, another system working through the central United States will bring another round of precipitation to the region. This time, however, it appears we'll be warm enough for rain - and maybe even a few thunderstorms - in the Twin Cities on Thursday with any lingering precipitation potentially turning to snow as we head toward Thursday Night and early Friday morning. It'll be cold enough for snow up across northern Minnesota, however, where another several inches could fall.

_______________________________________________

Unsettled Weather Week - Accumulating Snow Today

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

Apparently, I’ve decided I need to be at early snow events this year. I was in the middle of that burst of snow last Friday in the Twin Cities. Then, in a pre-planned trip up north this past weekend, I found myself measuring a little over two inches of snow near Hill City. And now the snow has decided to follow me back southward. Maybe I should go buy a lottery ticket?

An accumulating snow event is on deck for most of the state today with a widespread 2-5” possible. Some of the heaviest totals could approach 6” across portions of central Minnesota into western Wisconsin. Snow should start in the Twin Cities during the late morning hours, heavier at times, tapering off after dinner potentially as a mix of precipitation.

More precipitation chances swing on through in the next several days. The next chance after today is Thursday when we can expect rain (even potentially thunder) in the Twin Cities with snow in northern Minnesota. Don’t worry - I’m not going to chase that one. I’ve already seen enough snow this year!

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

TUESDAY: Several slushy inches of snow possible. Maybe ending in the evening as a rain/snow mix. Wake up 30. High 34. Chance of precipitation 100%. Wind SE 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy and dry. Wake up 32. High 39. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 3-8 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers/storms south. Snow northern MN. Wake up 34. High 46. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Lingering rain/snow shower early. Wake up 34. High 42. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning sun, but skies become cloudy. Wake up 24. High 35. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain and/or snow. Wake up 27. High 36. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Gray skies. Lingering snow shower? Wake up 28. High 34. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

October 20th

2002: Heavy snow impacts central Minnesota. It fell in a 10-20 mile wide band from southeast North Dakota to around Grantsburg, Wisconsin. Little Falls picked up 9 inches.

1916: Accumulating snow falls in south central Minnesota with 4.5 inches recorded in New Ulm, 4 inches in Farmington and Hutchinson, 3.5 inches in Montevideo, and 3 inches in Faribault.

1835: 6 inches of snow falls at Ft. Snelling.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

October 20th

Average High: 56F (Record: 83F set in 1953)

Average Low: 38F (Record: 18F set in 1960)

Average Precipitation: 0.07" (Record: 2.64" set in 1934)

Average Snowfall: 0.0" (Record: 3.0" in 1916)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 20th

Sunrise: 7:36 AM

Sunset: 6:18 PM

*Length Of Day: 10 hours, 42 minutes and 40 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 58 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 10.5 Hours Of Daylight? October 25th (10 hours, 27 minutes, and 58 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise Before The Time Change: 7:50 PM on Halloween

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 6:00 PM?: November 1st (5:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

Yes, snow is in the forecast as we head through the day Tuesday with temperatures fairly steady in the low to mid-30s. Again, the best chance of snow in the metro will be from the late morning into the early evening hours, so this snow could have an impact on the evening commute.

We'll watch snow chances across the state Tuesday, with some rain potentially mixing in at times - especially across southern Minnesota. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s statewide.

These highs on Tuesday will be 10-20F degrees below average across the state. The average high for October 20th in the Twin Cities is 56F.

We do see some warming temperatures expected later this week with highs climbing back into the 40s before cooler weather (30s) returns by the weekend. Highs this week will be below average in the Twin Cities.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Tuesday, a low working through the upper Midwest will bring a round of rain and snow along with it across the region. A lingering front in the northern Rockies will help spark rain and snow, and a low near the Pacific Northwest coast will do the same. A cold front working through the Northeast will bring some scattered rain chances. Storms will be possible across portions of Florida as well.

Through Wednesday, an area of 1-3" of rain will be possible from the Northeast to the mid-Mississippi Valley and across portions of southern Florida. Several inches of snow will be possible from the Cascades to the western Great Lakes, with the heaviest expected to fall in the northern Rockies.

_______________________________________________

Tropical Storm Epsilon Forms

Tropical Storm Epsilon formed far southeast of Bermuda earlier on Monday and looks to eventually track northward as we head through the week and into the weekend, gaining strength as it does so. This system could pass near - but right now to the east of - Bermuda as a hurricane late this week or early in the weekend.

_______________________________________________

At least 26 homes destroyed in Colorado's CalWood Fire as historic wildfire season continues

More from CNN: "At least four new wildfires sparked over the weekend in Colorado and Utah during what has been a record-breaking fire season in the western US. More than 8.3 million acres have burned across the country this year, according to the National Fire Interagency Center. In Colorado, firefighters battled the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires in Boulder County over the weekend, bringing the latter to full containment within a day. Those blazes arose as responders continue to fight the Cameron Peak fire, the largest wildfire in state history."

Severe burn damage from California wildfires seen from space

More from Live Science: "New satellite imagery of California reveals not just the extent of its wildfire damage, but the depth of the loss. The maps derived from the satellite data show how far two major fires spread as well as how badly each region burned. Darker colors represent near-complete loss — charred landscapes with little to no living vegetation left. Lighter tan regions represent areas where the fire was severe, but some trees and plants still survive. The satellite data was collected by Landsat 8 on Sept. 26, during a clear day after weeks of smoke that blanketed the Bay Area."

"I'm certainly not a scientist": Amy Coney Barrett's views on climate change – and why it matters

More from CBS News: "In Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett this week, she was asked multiple times about her views on climate science. Although she did not go into much depth, she did offer some clues in her brief responses."You know, I'm certainly not a scientist," Barrett said at one point. "I've read things about climate change. I would not say I have firm views on it."In response to further questioning by Senator Kamala Harris, Barrett declined to share her thinking on the topic. "I will not express a view on a matter of public policy, especially one that is politically controversial," she said."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser).

- D.J. Kayser