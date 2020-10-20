Winter Storm Warnings. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued across portions of southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin through 10 PM this evening. Heavy snow has been falling across the region through the midday hours and is expected to impact the evening commute with snowfall rates of up to 1" per hour.
Potential Snow Totals. A widespread 4-6" of snow is expected to fall across the state through tonight, with some tallies in central Minnesota and along the higher terrain of the North Shore seeing the potential for 6"+ of snow. This will continue to impact travel across the region today and tonight.
Officially 7.9" of snow fell Tuesday at MSP Airport, going into the record books as the second snowiest day in October history. Another strong system impacts the region Thursday with more rain and snow. Click to find out who gets what type of precipitation. - D.J. Kayser
