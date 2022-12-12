Winter Storm Unfolds This Week. Most Mix For Metro

Active Weather Week Ahead

A potent storm system is on the way for the week ahead with a wide array of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow across the Midwest. The heaviest snows will be north and west of the Twin Cities with a messy mix of wintry precipitation possible for the metro. This will be a long duration event, the messiest day will be Tuesday into AM Wednesday with snow and accumulations likely later in the week. Blizzard conditions will be possible across the Dakotas with blowing snow possible across central and northern Minnesota.

Waterlogged Storm System

The precipitation outlook through the week ahead will be quite impressive. Much of the liquid precipitation that falls across the Central US will be connected to the Gulf of Mexico. Widespread 0.50" to 1.00" (plus) amounts will be possible through the week ahead. The heaviest rains will be found across the Southern US, where strong to severe thunderstorms will be found. There could be some 2" to 4" tallies possible across the the Gulf Coast States, where severe storms will be possible.

Winter Weather Headlines

Widespread winter weather headlines have been posted from the Front Range of the Rockies to Northeastern Minnesota. This will be a widespread event with widespread impacts. Heavy snow and blizzard conditions will be possible across the Dakotas.

Heavy Snow Potential

Heavy snow will fall front parts of Nebraska to the Dakotas and into parts of Minnesota. Much of the snow will be plowable and potentially crippling with gusty winds and blizzard potential.

Icing Potential

There will be periods of icing prior to and during the transition from rain to snow, the heaviest of which will be near the Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota border. Some of the icing could approach 0.25" or more.

Strongest Wind Gusts Through Saturday

The strongest wind gusts across the region could be up to 40mph to 50mph, which could cause blizzard conditions.

Liquid Precipitation Forecast Through Saturday

Winter Storm Severity Index Through Midday Wed.

According to NOAA's WPC, the worst of the weather impacts will be across the Dakotas through midday Wednesday. However, there will still be significant impacts across Central MN through midweek.

Severe Threat Down South

This will be a dynamic storm system with isolated strong to severe storms across the Plains Monday. According to NOAA's SPC, there is a Marginal Risk or severe storms across the Plains, which produce large hail and gusty winds. However, the threat of strong to severe winds and tornadoes increases on Tuesday across the Lower Mississippi Valley as NOAA's SPC has issued an Enhanced risk of severe storms.

Getting Colder As We Approach Christmas

The temperature trend over the next several days will be warmer than average as the storm system passes by. The extended temperature outlook show much colder weather in place as we approach Christmas.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis, which shows warm than average temps in place through the the of the week and then a much colder air mass moves in by the weekend and into next week.

Monday Weather Outlook

Monday will be fairly quiet with the best chance of precipitation moving in Tuesday. There will be a wintry mix across the Southwestern part of the state before the heaviest batch moves in Tuesday into AM Wednesday. Temperatures will play a big part in what type of precipitation falls across the region.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Monday

Here's the weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Monday, December 12th, which looks fairly quiet prior to the big storm system. Temps will be warmer than average for mid December with readings warming into the mid 30s.

Weather Outlook on Monday

Temps across the region on Monday will warm into the low/mid 30s, which will be nearly 5F to 10F above average for this time of the year.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

It'll be a mild Monday with temp running above average for much of the day. Temps in the morning will be around 30F with highs approaching the mid 30s in the afternoon under cloudy skies. Southeasterly winds will pick up through the day with gusts approaching 25mph through the day.

Hourly Feels Like Temps

Feels like temps will be in the 20s through much of the day, but it wont be bitterly cold just yet. Wait for next week!

Precipitation Departure From Average Since Jan. 1st

The Twin Cities is nearly nearly -9.60" below average for the year, which is the 18th driest start to any year on record (through December 11th). Meanwhile, International Fall, MN is still nearly 9.36"above average, which is still the 2nd wettest start to any year on record there.

Drought Update

It has been a dry year for many across central and southern MN. Extreme drought continues across parts of the Twin Cities to the Minnesota River Valley where rainfall deficits have been the greatest. It would be nice to get a good soaking prior to heading into winter, but it doesn't appear that anything substantial is on the way anytime soon.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation outlook through next week shows fairly widespread heavy precipitation amounts through the week ahead. There will be some 0.50" to 1.00" tallies, some of which will fall in the form of heavy wintry precipitation across the region.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook through the week ahead will be milder than average with highs approaching the mid the upper 30s through midweek.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days will be busier than average with precipitation expected almost every day through the next several days. It'll get colder late week and into the weekend ahead.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Here's the ECMWF extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis over the next several days shows warmer than average temps through the week ahead until the cold air slams in.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows cooler than average temps across much of the Central US as we approach the Holiday.

Winter Weather Headlines

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across the northern tier of the nation.

Winter Storm Unfolds This Week. Most Mix For Metro

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

Believe it or not, the winter solstice is only a week and half away. The next 3 weeks will be the darkest 3 weeks for us in the northern hemisphere as the sun approaches its lowest angle on the horizon next Wednesday. I'm happy to report that daylight hours start getting longer on the 22nd!

Our highly advertised storm system approaches the Upper Midwest later tonight. Winter weather headlines have been posted from the Front Range of the Rockies to northeastern Minnesota. 1 to 2 feet of snow will be possible in the Black Hills with widespread blizzard conditions across the Dakotas. This behemoth storm will also be responsible for severe weather across the Southern US as well.

The Central US will be inundated with disruptive weather that will last several days.

The metro will be on the warm side of the storm, where a mix of rain, sleet and snow will be possible before transitioning to all snow later this week. The heaviest snows will be found north and west of the metro, where travel will be difficult. Buckle up, it'll be an interesting week

Extended Forecast

MONDAY: Breezy. Increasing clouds. Winds: SE 10-20. High: 34.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: ESE 15-30. Low: 30.

TUESDAY: Windy. Metro mix. Heavy snow N & W. Winds: SE 15-30. High: 37.

NBM Snowfall Potential Through Saturday

WEDNESDAY: Metro mix. Blowing snow N & W. Winds: ESE 10-15. Wake-up: 34. High: 38.

THURSDAY: Mix turns to shovelable snow. Winds: NNW 10-15. Wake-up: 30. High: 35.

FRIDAY: Snow and blowing snow. Winds: WNW15-25. Wake-up: 24. High: 29.

SATURDAY: Lingering light snow. Breezy. Winds: W 10-20. Wake-up: 18. High: 22.

SUNDAY: Lingering clouds and flurries. Colder. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 10. High: 18.

This Day in Weather History

December 12th

2004: A strong cold front pushes through Minnesota during the early morning hours. By dawn, winds turn to the northwest and increase to 25 to 40 MPH with gusts as high as 70 MPH. The windiest part of the day was from mid morning through mid afternoon when many locations suffered sustained winds in the 30 to 45 MPH range. The highest wind gusts recorded in southern Minnesota during this time included 71 MPH in Welch and 62 MPH near Albert Lea, St. James, Winthrop and Owatonna. Other notable wind gusts included 59 MPH at New Ulm, 58 MPH in Mankato, 55 MPH in St. Cloud and Morris, 54 MPH at Redwood Falls, and 52 MPH at the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. Scattered trees were downed and a few buildings received minor roof damage across the region.

1939: A December gale along the North Shore leads to winds clocked at 48 mph at Duluth.

Icing Potential Through Saturday

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

December 12th

Average High: 30F (Record: 53F set in 1883 & 1968)

Average Low: 16F (Record: -15F set in 1879)

Record Rainfall: 0.61" set in 1886

Record Snowfall: 4.6" set in 1941

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 12th

Sunrise: 7:41am

Sunset: 4:31pm

Strongest Wind Gusts Through Saturday

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 50 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 50 seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 hour & 46 minutes

Moon Phase for December 12th at Midnight

3.1 Days Before Last Quarter

National High Temps on Monday

The weather outlook on Monday shows cooler than average temps across the Western US as our next storm system moves in.

National Weather Outlook Monday

The weather outlook for Monday shows active weather in place across the Central US with wintry precipitation and and snow across the Western US.

National Weather Outlook

The main concern will be the major storm system across the Central US with widespread precipitation from the Gulf to the Canadian border. Severe storms will be possible across the Southern US with heavy snow and blizzard potential across the High Plains.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavy precipitation across the much of the Central US.

Winter Storm Severity Index Through Wednesday

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), areas of heavy snowfall will be found in the Western US, especially in the high elevations. There could also be plowable snow across parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes through mid month. Stay tuned...

Climate Stories

"Puerto Rican Cities Sue Fossil Fuel Companies in Major Class-Action, Climate Fraud Case"

"Nearly 25 years ago, oil major Shell predicted in an internal 1998 report that a class-action lawsuit would be brought against fossil fuel companies following "a series of violent storms." That prediction is finally coming true: A group of Puerto Rican communities, which were ravaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, are suing Shell and other fossil fuel producers in a first-of-its-kind, class action climate liability lawsuit. The groundbreaking case — filed November 22 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico — is the first climate-related class action lawsuit in the United States filed against the fossil fuel industry to target the industry with federal charges of racketeering. It alleges that the fossil fuel defendants engaged in a coordinated, multi-front effort to promote climate denial and defraud consumers by concealing the climate consequences of fossil fuel products in order to inflate profits."

See more from EcoWatch HERE:

"See Webb's most beautiful image yet of the Pillars of Creation"

"One of the most famous space images of all time is the Hubble Space Telescope's image of the Pillars of Creation, originally taken in 1995 and revisited in 2014. This stunning structure of dust and gas is located in the Eagle Nebula and is remarkable both for its beauty and for the dynamic process of star formation going on within its clouds. Earlier this year, the James Webb Space Telescope took its own images of this natural wonder, capturing images in both the near-infrared and mid-infrared wavelengths. Now, both of Webb's images have been combined into one, showing a gorgeous new view of the famous structure."

See more from Digital Trends HERE:

"Grim Study Shows 10 Years of 'Carbon Offsets' in California Had No Climate Benefit"

"Many of the companies promising 'net zero' emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company's carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate."

See more from Science Alert HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX