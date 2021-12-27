BISMARCK, N.D. — A winter storm made life in North Dakota and Minnesota tough Monday morning.

The Bismarck Tribune reported the storm dumped 6 inches of snow on Bismarck on Sunday. Authorities closed Interstate 94 between Bismarck and Fargo and Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the South Dakota border. Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the Canada border also was closed but had reopened by 7 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for much of the southeastern portion of North Dakota and a winter storm warning for the eastern and central parts of the state through Monday evening.

Authorities advised people not to travel across much of the state. Burleigh County offices were closed expect for emergency services. Bus service in Bismarck and Mandan was suspended and Bismarck State College and University of Mary campuses shut down. Public schools in Bismarck and Mandan are on holiday break.

Most flights at the Bismarck Airport were still on time.

Forecasts call for frigid temperatures after the storm moves through, with Friday highs in Bismarck expected to top out at minus 10.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported snowfall totals ranging from less than 2 inches to almost 3 inches in the Twin Cities. Freezing temperatures and drizzle have glazed the new snow with ice, making for slow going on roads and treacherous footing on sidewalks.

Other areas in central Minnesota got more snow. Little Falls reported 5 inches and Grand Marais reported 13 inches.

Highs in the Twin Cities are expected to range from 10 degrees to minus 10 the rest of the week.