Just in time for Christmas, Wednesday's winter storm delivered between 7 and 9 inches of snow to the Twin Cities metro area — and wind gusts topping 50 mph whipped it into a disruptive blizzard.

The storm closed roads, caused crashes and spinouts, canceled flights and changed holiday plans for travelers.

By Thursday morning, when the sun came out again, the deep cold had set in across Minnesota — with temperatures in the single digits and below-zero windchills.

About 300 flights were canceled at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) on Wednesday and another 69 canceled on Thursday. The airfield was in "good shape" on Thursday, but airlines are having to de-ice planes, which may cause delays, said Patrick Hogan, spokesman for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates MSP.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported nearly 200 crashes from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, including 14 that caused injuries. Another 440 vehicles spun out or went off the road and nearly 20 semitrailer trucks jackknifed.

Parts of western and southern Minnesota received less snow — between 2 and 5 inches — but high winds caused low visibility and dangerous driving conditions. In some rural areas, the State Patrol reported Wednesday night that counties were bringing their snowplows back to the garages because of zero visibility.

Some icy patches remained on the roads Thursday. With subzero temperatures and windchills of as low as -25 degrees, the cold can make road treatments less effective, said Eric Ahasic, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.

Sunday may bring some light snow to the Twin Cities area, and the weekend promises a slight warm up with temperatures in the 20s. Travelers likely won't have to battle a blizzard on the way home from their holiday celebrations, Ahasic said.

"Maybe people were wishing a little too hard for a white Christmas," he said. "Those winds weren't fun for anybody."

