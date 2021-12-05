MINNEAPOLIS — Snowfall reached nearly 1 foot on Sunday in some parts of northern Minnesota.
The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning in Minnesota's Cook County and a winter storm warning across the northern regions of Wisconsin and Minnesota until early Monday. Forecasters warned that strong winds and heavy snow would make travel dangerous.
The National Weather Service reported snowfall of 11 inches (28 cm) in Erskine and warned that the hardest-hit areas could see up to 16 inches (41 cm) from the storm.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported hundreds of car crashes during the storm. Authorities said 26 of the crashes resulted in injuries, but no fatalities were reported.
