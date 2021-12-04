More from Star Tribune
Local
St. Paul left reeling after hitting homicide record
The fatal stabbing left leaders with more questions than answers as the city tries to combat an increase in crime that is being mirrored across the country.
Vikings
Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen: 'It's true I am bipolar'
Griffen was taken by ambulance to a mental health facility after an impasse with police at his home on Nov. 24.
Winter Lights at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
Winter Lights is an outdoor walking tour exhibit at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum through January 2.
Twins
Buxton strikes long-term deal with the Twins — and with Minnesota
Lindsey Buxton called the contract negotiations "an emotional roller coaster," even though it was pretty clear to the Buxtons that going to a different team wasn't the preference.
Evening forecast: Low of 26 and turning cloudy for the weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.