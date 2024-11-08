‘We’ll always find weird stuff to do’: How Minnesotans fell in love with unicycling

Although one wheel may not seem practical to many, there can be some unique advantages. Unicycles offer more precise control and better change of direction than bikes, said Hansen, 59, who commuted to work daily on a unicycle with a 36-inch wheel for 10 years even during the winter. Such a large wheel can traverse potholes and curbs more easily. Without a chain or brakes, nothing can get clogged up with snow or salt in the winter.