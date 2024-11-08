A flock of unicyclists pedaling in a parade inspired Irene Genelin at age 10 to hop on one herself.
‘We’ll always find weird stuff to do’: How Minnesotans fell in love with unicycling
The Twin Cities has a robust unicycling subculture, known as one of the largest and most accomplished in the nation.
Almost a decade later, Genelin was on her steed “flying” through Minneapolis when she turned the head of bicycle enthusiast Dan Hansen. He was moved to buy his first unicycle the same day and began to commute to work year-round on his one-wheeler. He taught his three kids, too.
On and on it goes, like the one wheel underneath them, this unicycling subculture of the Twin Cities.
A metro area rich in bicycling, the Twin Cities is also home to one of the largest – and most accomplished – unicycling communities in the country.
There are the parade performers, the commuters and even the mountain unicyclists. You can find them playing hockey, landing tricks beside skateboarders or in school and church gymnasiums teaching beginners of all ages and shapes.
How the Twin Cities area became the American capital for unicycling is not something there is much consensus around. And why anyone would go through the trouble of learning to ride one into adulthood puzzles many onlookers.
But one wheel equals many opportunities, riders say. They maintain the sport is about far more than just circus tricks. And although it is legitimately difficult to learn, they insist it is accessible for all kinds of people.
“It seems like the kind of stuff that you might not ever try because it looks ridiculously hard, but once you try it, it’s actually really fun,” said Grace Wilske, a 44-year-old who began riding three years ago.
‘Minnesotans are going to find weird things to do’
Many times, the origin story of a unicyclist involves someone seeing a rider and thinking, “That looks fun.”
It seems often the rider they witness is a member of the Twin Cities Unicycle Club.
The organization, founded in the early 1980s, performs in parades, halftime shows and other events annually. They work in schools to teach kids. And when one person is roped into the life, their family ends up joining as well.
The club’s active members count has been as high as 300 – the largest in the nation – but is now about half that. However, there are “thousands” of Twin Cities residents who have been a member of the club at one point or another, according to longtime member Mike Schatz.
“We have this reputation, not just across the country, but around the world, as being a large club and being a consistently large club,” said Kirsten Goldstein, another member who is also the president of two unicycling organizations at the national and international level.
The club is also home to some of the most accomplished unicyclists in the nation and world. Members have won hundreds of national and world titles in events such as artistic freestyle, racing, hockey and mountain unicycling. And the first dozen people in the world to obtain a Level 10 skill distinction — the equivalent of a black belt — all hail from the club, Schatz said.
One of the club’s black belts is Genelin, now 40, a New Brighton native who has won nine world titles. She and others said the Twin Cities club has benefited from being run by “mega-organizers” who are dedicated to the sport. It’s created a space for skill and enthusiasm to flourish.
“When you have people that have a really high bar, it just brings everybody else up in the club,” Genelin said.
Minnesota’s climate is another factor often cited. The region’s harsh winters push people indoors, where unicycling and its myriad games — from basketball to hockey — can still be enjoyed in gymnasiums.
“Minnesotans are going to find weird things to do because we’re trapped inside,” Goldstein said. “I’ve always thought that about Minnesotans. We’ll always find weird stuff to do. Unicycling fits into that easily.”
The benefits of one wheel
The balance and core strength that unicycling taught Joel Lee came in handy when he was a kid. And he expects it will pay dividends as he ages.
Lee was a self-described “klutzy kid” back in the day. He tripped and fell “a lot.” But after he and some friends learned to ride a unicycle that was lying around, the klutziness faded.
Now, at age 65, he continues to ride a one-wheeler and teaches people of all ages, from elementary kids to adults in their 50s and up. As he ages, Lee said he’s not as concerned as his peers about everyday falls, a leading cause of injury for older adults.
“Unicyclists are well-balanced people,” he said.
The fundamentals of better balance are just one reason unicyclists dedicate themselves to the sport. Some enjoy the small community, the team sports and international competitions that revolve around the club. Others enjoy conquering a challenge that most are unwilling to try.
Although one wheel may not seem practical to many, there can be some unique advantages. Unicycles offer more precise control and better change of direction than bikes, said Hansen, 59, who commuted to work daily on a unicycle with a 36-inch wheel for 10 years even during the winter. Such a large wheel can traverse potholes and curbs more easily. Without a chain or brakes, nothing can get clogged up with snow or salt in the winter.
Even crashes are simpler. When balance is lost, the unicycle shoots out from underneath and the rider typically lands on their feet.
“Proportionality is a big deal for me,” Hansen said. “I find it sad that so much of our culture is about small people in big vehicles. We surround ourselves with tons of material. A human on a 20-pound vehicle? That’s awesome.”
It is not every day you see a unicyclist in the Twin Cities. But many feel compelled to say something when they spot one. Nick Braun, 24, another unicyclist who commutes to work year-round, gets comments so frequently he has a list of replies at the ready.
“Where’s your other wheel?” he’ll often hear.
“I lost my training wheel years ago!” he’ll say back.
