STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

Jordan Kyrou, Blues: The young forward scored twice and set up two other goals, setting an outdoor NHL game record with four points. Ivan Barbashev, Blues: Coming out of COVID-19 protocol, the Russian winger had a goal and an assist. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The team's scoring leader had a goal and two assists in a losing cause.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 With an official temperature of -8, this Winter Classic was the third-coldest North American outdoor sporting event.

38,619 Announced attendance, a sellout, at Target Field.

67 Years since the first NHL game in Minnesota, a Feb. 23, 1955 game between the Bruins and Blackhawks at the St. Paul Auditorium.