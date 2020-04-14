Industrial supplier Fastenal had a better-than-expected first quarter thanks in part to protective equipment to health care and government customers.

However, CEO Dan Florness said "we just don't know" what's to come for the Winona-based company because of the economic disruption from the coronavirus epidemic.

Half of Fastenal's revenue comes from selling fasteners and safety equipment. Fastener sales were down 10% on a daily basis in March. But safety equipment, which includes personal protective equipment (PPE), grew 31% on a daily basis.

Overall in the first quarter, sales were up 4.4% to $1.34 billion.

The late surge of PPE and other safety sales helped Fastenal earn $202.6 million in the quarter, or 35 cents per share, a 4% increase over the same period a year ago.

Analysts who cover Fastenal expected first quarter EPS of 34 cents per share on revenue of $1.36 billion, but the consensus estimates had been moving down in recent weeks.

Fastenal had been seeing some slowdown in business in the final quarter of 2019 due to slowing of the global economy and trade war disruptions in certain of its end markets. Those trends continued in the first two months of the quarter and the first half of March.

Company margins have gradually shifted downward due to increasing sales of lower-margin non-fastener products. The company also has been slowly raising prices, but not enough to offset the increased costs of resetting some of its supply chain in response to trade war pressures.

The last two weeks of March reflected the economic effects of the coronavirus. Product mix shifted dramatically and general activity weakened.

By March 31, about 120 of Fastenal's 1,136 North American Onsite locations, which are within its customers' facilities, were closed because the plants themselves were closed.

Florness said on a conference call with analysts that while the company closed its front doors to walk-in traffic for its public branch locations, those stores were still filling orders through the back door.

Florness has told Fastenal teams to a least prepare for certain elements of the economy turning back on in May, while admitting he's not sure when that will be.

Separately, the company completed its acquisition on March 30 of certain assets of Apex Industrial Technologies. Fastenal and Apex have been partners since 2008 working on the software, design and supply chain for Fastenal industrial vending machines.

Florness said the acquisition would benefit the long-term growth of Fastenal's vending business. But otherwise, the company slowed capital expenditures in the quarter by more than 10% and said it had suspended additional share repurchases.

Fastenal will still hold its annual meeting on April 25, but like many other companies, has changed it to an online-only event.

On Monday shares of Fastenal closed at $32.27 per share, down 4%, but shares were trading up 6% in trading Tuesday.