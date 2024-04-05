Winnipeg Jets (46-24-6, third in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (36-29-10, sixth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Minnesota Wild after Gabriel Vilardi recorded a hat trick in the Jets' 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames.

Minnesota has gone 36-29-10 overall with an 8-12-3 record in Central Division play. The Wild have a 31-9-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

Winnipeg has a 16-5-1 record in Central Division play and a 46-24-6 record overall. The Jets are 21-8-3 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Saturday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Jets won 6-3 in the last matchup. Vilardi led the Jets with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 37 goals and 47 assists for the Wild. Marco Rossi has scored three goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

Joshua Morrissey has nine goals and 54 assists for the Jets. Sean Monahan has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-2-3, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Zach Bogosian: day to day (undisclosed), Marcus Foligno: out for season (undisclosed).

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.