Sports

Winnipeg sends rights to McGroarty to Pittsburgh for Yager in prospect swap

The Winnipeg Jets and Pittsburgh Penguins swapped forward prospects Thursday, with the Jets getting Brayden Yager for the rights to Rutger McGroarty.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 22, 2024 at 8:57PM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Jets and Pittsburgh Penguins swapped forward prospects Thursday, with the Jets getting Brayden Yager for the rights to Rutger McGroarty.

Yager was Pittsburgh's first-round pick, the 14th selection overall, in the 2023 NHL draft.

Yager, 19, had 35 goals and 60 assists in 57 regular-season games for Moose Jaw last year. He added 11 goals and 16 assists to help his team win the Western Hockey League title.

McGroarty was Winning's first-round pick, going 14th overall in the 2022 draft. He had 16 goals and 36 assists in 36 games in college with Michigan this past season.

Both Yager and McGroarty played in the world junior hockey championships in Sweden this year.

McGroarty was the United States captain and had five goals and four assists as the Americans took the gold medal. Yager scored two goals with three assists for Canada, which finished fifth in the event.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Verstappen under pressure in front of his home crowd as F1 returns at the Dutch Grand Prix

The Dutch Grand Prix has generally been a party for Max Verstappen and his legions of orange-clad fans. This year could be very different.

Sports

Team with Korean roots wins famous Japanese high school baseball tournament

Sports

'Trust your tappers': Blind teenage swimmer David Kratochvíl is Czech medal hopeful at Paralympics