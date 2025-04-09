Sports

Winnipeg Jets prospect announced retirement because of medical condition

Chaz Lucius, a first-round draft choice of the Winnipeg Jets in 2021, announced his retirement from hockey on Tuesday after recently being diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

The Associated Press
April 9, 2025 at 6:16AM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Chaz Lucius, a first-round draft choice of the Winnipeg Jets in 2021, announced his retirement from hockey on Tuesday after recently being diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

Lucius in a statement said EDS is ''a hereditary disorder that affects the connective tissue that stabilizes and supports the joints and organs throughout the body.''

''As I struggled with incurring and recovering from various joints injuries over the last several year, I thought I was just unlucky,'' he said.

''With this diagnosis of EDS, I now realize that my body impacted by EDS could not handle the physical nature of playing hockey. Given this condition, my injury history, and the physical nature of hockey, I have been medically advised not to continue to play.''

The 21-year-old from Lawrence, Kansas, had spent the last two-plus seasons with the Jets' AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose. Lucius had nine points (three goals, six assists) in 25 games for the Moose in 2024-25. He last played on Feb. 9.

''After much discussion and consultation with Chaz, his representatives, and medical professionals, the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club fully supports his difficult decision to retire,'' the Jets said in a statement.

Lucius played one year of collegiate hockey at Minnesota and also played for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks in 2022-23.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound center also competed for the U.S. at the 2023 world junior championship, where the Americans won bronze.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Sepulveda scores twice as Cruz Azul beats America to progress to the Champions Cup semifinals

Striker Angel Sepulveda scored twice, including a late winner, as Cruz Azul beat crosstown rival America 2-1 on Tuesday to progress to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.

Sports

Brazil gets late goal for 2-1 victory over the US women

Sports

Winnipeg Jets prospect announced retirement because of medical condition