Winnipeg Jets (0-2-0, eighth in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (2-0-0, first in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -154, Jets +128; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Winnipeg Jets.

Minnesota went 35-16-5 overall a season ago while going 21-5-2 at home. The Wild averaged 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes per game.

Winnipeg finished 30-23-3 overall with a 17-10-1 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Jets averaged 29.7 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.0 goals per game.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.