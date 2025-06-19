Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday's Wisconsin Pick 3

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:
2, 3, 3
(two, three, three)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:
The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:
2, 3, 3
(two, three, three)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
No more elephant and monkey acts. No more death-defying motorbike stunts. No more singing or acting on stage.