Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday's Wisconsin Pick 3

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:

The Associated Press
June 19, 2025 at 3:11AM

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:

2, 3, 3

(two, three, three)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

South Korea's last circus, Dongchoon, holds up as it marks centennial

No more elephant and monkey acts. No more death-defying motorbike stunts. No more singing or acting on stage.

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday's Powerball

Nation

Voice of America and Radio Farda's Persian services cover Israel-Iran conflict despite cutbacks