Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday's Wisconsin Megabucks

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Megabucks" game were:

The Associated Press
July 3, 2025 at 3:11AM

12, 13, 23, 25, 27, 43

(twelve, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-three)

The Associated Press

